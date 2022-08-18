Mobility, digital screens fuelling out-of-home ads4 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:24 AM IST
- Revival in traffic at airports, cinemas and malls is driving ad spends on outdoor media
Video streaming services have returned to spending big bucks on billboards to grab eyeballs for their shows. In June, Mint reported that the category, with its miscellaneous foreign and homegrown brands such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Hoichoi, among others, is estimated to spend ₹400 crore on outdoor advertising in a year.