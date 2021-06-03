Model Tenancy Act is a step in right direction, but no magic wand

Model Tenancy Act is a step in right direction, but no magic wand5 min read . 02:01 PM IST
A fully built home lying vacant is a massive waste of money and resources at the macro level. These are resources that could easily be used somewhere else
India had nearly 11.09 million vacant urban homes, with almost 80% of them in 10 states and Union territories, according to a 2019 report by property consultant Knight Frank India and law firm Khaitan and Co.
Every big city in India has its share of locked homes. These are homes that people, including many non-residents, have bought as an investment to sell for a higher price someday. They are not interested in renting out these homes because it is simply not worth the risk of tenants deciding to overstay beyond their contracted period.
