Moderates around the world have begun to fight back

The power of moderates has always been structured top-down. Whether it was the Indian freedom movement, or the civil rights movement in the US, or the South African struggle for independence, voices of moderation always came from the top. It is not that moderate leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Martin Luther King, Jr, or Nelson Mandela had it easy. They had to face stiff opposition from hardliners over their “soft" approach’s inability to deliver results. There was even criticism that they were giving in too easily, and too much, to their oppressors. But eventually these moderates managed to convince the public that theirs was better than a confrontational approach. Today, moderate leadership is once again gaining prominence.