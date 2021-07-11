Modi’s cabinet reshuffle isn’t as peculiar as it is made out to be

The situation is very different under the current government. Unlike the Singh years, characterized by a weak prime minister whose remit was limited to “policy" but did not include delving into “politics", Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has led strong majority governments in both terms. Another interesting feature of the Westminster system is that, with a strong majority, overall cabinet responsibility can morph into a quasi-Presidential system, in which the individual at the top, the prime minister, functions rather more like a chief executive than a first amongst equals. That has most certainly been the case under Modi, where it is no secret that important decisions are made, and routed through, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Indeed, the burgeoning size of the PMO staff under Modi is a sign of its increased importance in the overall scheme of things. In such a situation, individual ministers are little more than placeholders, who may be shuffled around, while key decisions rest with the Prime Minister and are guided more by inputs from his advisers and senior bureaucrats in his office than they are by the ministers nominally in charge of the various portfolios.