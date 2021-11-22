Modi’s farm misadventure is a huge setback for urbanization

Replicating the success India has had with Amul, a $5 billion dairy cooperative, might do more for prosperity than telling farmers they can sell to whomever they wish. Who’s there to buy, except for the government and a few large traders? Someone needs to invest in transport, warehousing, processing, distribution—and, as in Amul’s case—brand-building. The collective, with a little help from New Delhi, was able to coax Nestle SA to share its chocolate-making technology in the 1960s, when India didn’t even have a mass market for it. It does now. Policies that help producers’ organizations capture more of the farm-to-fork value chain would mean better prices for farmers. At the same time, prices will be affordable to an urban working class routinely subjected to food inflation shocks. This year’s surge in edible oil prices holds a lesson. Importers of palm oil have made a killing, but farmers who could take the price signal to boost the supply of groundnut, mustard or other oils are reluctant to increase acreage. They don’t know if policymakers are content leaving 1.4 billion Indians hooked to a foreign cooking medium—or more bizarre still, if they don’t mind ruining pristine forests in India’s northeast with palm plantations just because a politically-connected yoga guru thinks it’s an excellent idea.