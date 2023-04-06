Re-globalization with risk control should also mean a growth relook

The unanimous decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on 6 April to pause the repo rate at 6.5%, along with the renewed emphasis on banking regulation and supervision, is entirely in accordance with the need of the hour. There is no guarantee that the policy rate will rest at this level. But the pause commendably reflected attentiveness to the impact of policy rate hikes on banks—in particular, the inability of (some if not all) banks to pass on the substantial hike over the past year. And the renewed regulatory focus is clearly a response to the financial turbulence perpetrated by the lack of coherence between monetary tightening in the US and banking regulation (in what is admittedly a more diffuse regulatory structure there).

