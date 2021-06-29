Monetary policy isn’t about to be tightened across the world

The People’s Bank of China, often portrayed as being a step ahead of its American counterpart, is proceeding cautiously. Beijing is reining in stimulus, but is mindful not to overdo it, in part for fear of greater capital inflows that would strengthen the yuan. After a muscular recovery from a slump early in 2020, China’s economy may also be starting to slow, or at least consolidate. And while its factory-gate prices have galloped ahead, consumer inflation remains muted. China, which didn’t ease as aggressively as the Fed in the first place, is unlikely to become overtly more hawkish.