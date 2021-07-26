Monetary policy mustn’t ignore the risks of an IPO party

From a partial equilibrium analysis (i.e. looking at the issue from a single investor’s perspective), consider a general equilibrium analysis. The issue of ₹9,000 crore worth of shares was oversubscribed 38 times, which means funds of ₹3.42 trillion were on the table. This is money going from financier ‘banks’ to the bank commissioned by the issuer to receive the application forms and subscription money. In the overall banking model, this entails large sums passing from IPO-financing ‘sponsor’ banks to receiving banks on the closing date of the IPO. Imagine ₹3.42 trillion getting locked up for 15 days or so. This can create funding pressure, and interbank rates can spike. Of course, money gets recycled from receiving banks back to sponsor banks. A reverse flow of money takes place during the refunding period. Facilities like ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) might smoothen payments, but can’t eliminate pressure on liquidity. In the pre-Lehman go-go days, IPO financing rose by more than 1,000% in places like Hong Kong. So long as there is underlying bullish sentiment, that there will be substantial listing gains, the merry-go-round of massive fund flows thanks to oversubscription can go on. But what if an IPO fails, or what if the financier has to sell shares to make up ‘margin money’? And what if such selling puts further downward pressure on stock prices? An ultra high net worth person may not mind losing a fraction of the total leveraged amount, but the systemic risk is high.