Monetary policy playbook needs some tightening

One could argue that the Reserve Bank of India should simply follow the text book in setting its monetary policy on 4 December. The economic recovery from the depths of the first quarter of this fiscal year seems to be much sharper than expected. Indicators, ranging from the issuance of e-way bills, fuel consumption, and car and two-wheeler sales, to indices, such as the Purchase Manager’s Index (that gauges the strength of manufacturing activity) have hinted at a strong bounce-back. The contraction of 7.5% for the second quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP), released last Friday, considerably smaller than the majority of expectations, is in sync with these indicators.

Inflation, on the other hand, has been uncomfortably high and persistent. The first nine months’ average consumer price inflation has been a hefty 6.9%, much above the upper band of RBI’s mandate of 2-6%. Moreover, while food has been the biggest driver of inflation, core inflation (that rids the headline Consumer Price Index number of the more volatile components like food and fuel) has also been elevated. Thus, high inflation is not a simple short-term syndrome of some vegetable prices showing a seasonal spike.

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what analysts expect

The conventional policy playbook would ask for some form of monetary tightening at this stage. However, the fact is that the December policy and, perhaps quite a few monetary policies after this, will have to be set under the long shadow of the pandemic. Growth might have revived somewhat dramatically, but we are still in the middle of a technical recession. Besides, there are worrying signs of a second wave of covid-19 affecting some parts of the economy. Were it to become more dispersed, it could reduce the momentum of the recovery in the current quarter. Therefore, RBI must be careful not to exacerbate this slowdown.

This limits its policy choices considerably. Its fight against inflation will have to be limited to holding the policy rate instead of cutting it. A rate increase, or indeed a shift in its accommodative stance for the rest of the year, is off the table.

Second, it might curb inflation by reducing the amount of liquidity that is sloshing around in the economy. (The surplus liquidity in the banking system averaged a whopping ₹6.4 trillion in November). Persistently high liquidity balances and the ultra-low short-term rates that come with it are known to drive up both inflation and inflationary expectations.

Easy again does it. The central bank has to be careful in the way it reduces liquidity. Otherwise, long-term bond yields might climb sharply, making funds more expensive for companies, individuals and the governments both at the Centre and in states, which need to borrow to finance the humongous fiscal deficit that is likely this year. This will thwart the growth recovery and lead to long-term fiscal pressures. The best option is perhaps for the central bank to offer bonds in exchange for cash for relatively long periods (term reverse repo operations), or have a permanent deposit facility for banks to park their surpluses. A premature roll-back in the cash-reserve ratio cut announced in March is likely to be disruptive.

While vaccine hopes and the prospect of a global recovery are indeed a cause for cheer, they also add to the list of RBI’s problems. Commodity prices could rise further and increase inflation risks. They could also trigger sustained “risk-on" in financial markets, with investors selling the dollar and buying risky emerging market assets. This would drive appreciation in their currencies. If RBI protects the rupee’s competitiveness and buys dollars, it will further add to rupee liquidity. The sensible thing, perhaps, is too allow the rupee to gain and hope that competing currencies in the emerging world (such as Chinese yuan) appreciate more.

Abheek Barua is chief economist and executive vice president, HDFC Bank

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via