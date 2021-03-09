Monetary policy: Should it step back as fiscal measures kick in?

The next fiscal year is likely to be a tricky one for monetary policy managers. Inflation has luckily been trending downwards of late, but the shadow of excess government borrowing is a long one. The 15th Finance Commission estimates that public debt as a proportion of gross domestic product will be around 85% even five years down the line. India has not yet reached a point where monetary policy is being overwhelmed by fiscal policy and the primary tasks of inflation control and financial stability suffer. Yet, coordination between fiscal and monetary policy promises to be one of the most thorny problems in the next few years, in terms of technical as well as political economy issues.