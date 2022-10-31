Monitor wastewater for covid levels as testing rates drop off4 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:55 PM IST
We need an alternative as infection data is now so hard to capture
For the first time, we’re heading into a covid winter mostly free of restrictions. People are tired of mandates and rules, tired of lining up for tests and even, as booster rates show, tired of getting shots. And so public health needs a new approach to do any good—one based not on restrictions and mandates and more on providing useful tools and information.