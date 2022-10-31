Monitor wastewater for covid levels as testing rates drop off

In a Zoom interview, Ghaeli walked me through the site, and showed me how they’re making wastewater measurements all over the country. The wastewater numbers initially followed the same pattern as test results, though they rose and fell a week or so earlier, since it can take days for an infected person to get a test and for the results to come back. But earlier this year, as covid testing dropped off, wastewater measurements separated—showing new infection hills that were not visible from official testing data. While data based on testing is skewed by the availability and popularity of PCR tests, wastewater numbers can give us a less skewed picture of regional risks. The wastewater analysis includes adjustments for the population density, Ghaeli said, to estimate how prevalent the virus is per capita.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}