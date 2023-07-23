The course seems set for coming general election1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Constituents of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seemed to be working together rather well.
The first two days of the monsoon session of Parliament have made it abundantly clear that the course is set for the forthcoming general elections. Constituents of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seemed to be working together rather well. Should the direction of the upcoming election months be made clear by this newfound solidarity?
