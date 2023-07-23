The course seems set for coming general election

This explains why both coalitions have their contradictions. While the NDA has grown, how will it manage to balance three swords in large states such as Maharashtra and Bihar? The BJP’s steel structure has occasionally developed cracks. In the assembly elections, the party took the biggest hit from this. Can it be recovered in time? In India, there are such challenges at every turn. Samajwadi Party, Congress, and RLD in Uttar Pradesh; Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar group), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra; Congress, Left, and Trinamool in Bengal; JD-U, RJD, and Congress in Bihar; and Congress, Left, and RLD in Bengal. The NDA has the resources of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a strong personality like Narendra Modi. There are undoubtedly significant regional Goliaths in INDIA, but they still need to select a coordinator or a face. Additionally, Modi has been stirring a potent political cocktail of Hindutva, nationalism, and Indianness. It will be up to INDIA to develop a “counter narrative". To win the election, you always need political chemistry and maths.