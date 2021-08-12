The monsoon session of Parliament ended on Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. In the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, one would have hoped for serious debate on pressing matters of India’s policy response. Unfortunately, the session had less pandemic discussion than pandemonium. The economy hardly got a chance. As for Pegasus, disruptions by the opposition over the scandal and the government’s awkward stance on it combined to ensure that no fresh light was thrown on the vital issue of our right to privacy and the principles that should guide any abridgements.

The worry is that what we saw of Parliament could, willy-nilly, pass for yet another new normal in public affairs. We must not let that happen. Our two Houses mustn’t end up as mere bill-passing mechanisms. Representative democracy loses meaning without deliberation on key issues by the privileged few who are supposed to represent the powerless many. And the electorate at large has rarely needed representation as sorely as now, given the extraordinary circumstances we have been thrown into. People can express disappointment, at best, but it’s for leaders of all political parties to take corrective action.

