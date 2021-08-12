Monsoon storm

The worry is that what we saw of Parliament could, willy-nilly, pass for yet another new normal in public affairs. We must not let that happen. Our two Houses mustn’t end up as mere bill-passing mechanisms. Representative democracy loses meaning without deliberation on key issues by the privileged few who are supposed to represent the powerless many. And the electorate at large has rarely needed representation as sorely as now, given the extraordinary circumstances we have been thrown into. People can express disappointment, at best, but it’s for leaders of all political parties to take corrective action.

