Moonlighting is likely to invert the traditional pyramid of work

The second future of work principle is the rise of the gig-economy, which by its very nature involves having multiple employers, as it trades off secure lifetime employment with freedom of the nature and time commitments of work. Hari refers to the Gig Economy Index, which reveals a rather startling statistic that nearly 40% of the American workforce makes at least 40% of their income through gig work. In India, Ola, Zomato and others made gig work mainstream among urban blue-collar workers, and “the pandemic brought it to the white-collared." The future of work has enlarged space for the gig economy, with the one-employer-many-employees pyramid being overturned to one-employee-many-employers. Moonlighting reflects that. In some sense, so does the famous Google work ethic, under which its employees could do anything else with 20% of their time. The third facet of the future of work is no-job-for-life. Both employers and employees are moving away from this expectation, and it is perhaps fair to expect employees to de-risk themselves by following a job portfolio approach. Fourth, and perhaps most important, is the inevitable rise of the creative or passion economy. The ‘monetizing of individuality’ enabled by the internet, micropayments, NFTs and the metaverse would mean that individuals can monetize their talent more effectively, rather than doing so as a part of a company. Fifth, work-from-anywhere does sometimes translate to work-all-the-time, as always-on work pulverizes our work-life balance. While employers are, sometimes justifiably, concerned about employees working for others, there is a loud silence on the number of hours they are made to work. The usual employment contract asks employees to commit fixed hours of their time in return for a salary, but is often silent on the extra hours they work without being paid for it. For many, low wages and the cost-of-living crisis make moonlighting an imperative rather than an option.

