More climate-tech investments needed for a sustainable, green future

Climate and sustainability are the next digital, and will have to be embedded into business models. Promising emerging technology-led solutions can aid mitigation, adaptation and resilience. Data models built on climate data and geospatial analytics can enable improved urban planning and weather-readiness. Energy efficiency through smart devices, and improved grid robustness can reduce the energy intensity of residential and commercial buildings. Alternative materials in construction, manufacturing, packaging etc. can help decarbonize vital sectors of the economy. Digitization of supply chains and integrating industry 4.0 and IoT can improve operational efficiencies and eliminate process redundancies. Climate-risk integrated underwriting models in finance and insurance can help accurately price risk and protect wealth. Models around green shared mobility also become important in the urban context. Carbon sequestration can help create permanent stores of carbon, and thus reduce warming.