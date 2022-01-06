More women than men to tell a story

Once again, we can do some calculations to underline that reality. In 2021, India’s birth rate was 1.7377%, meaning there were about 24.15 million babies (1.7377% of 1.39 billion) born through the year. Of every 1,929 of those, 929 were girls. Thus, the year saw about 11.63 million girls and 12.52 million boys born: close to a million more boys than girls. If we do the same calculations for each year going back to 2016, we will get broadly similar figures. In 2016, when the birth rate was 1.8636%, 11.78 million girls and 12.82 million boys were born: about a million fewer girl babies, again.