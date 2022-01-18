Moscow should recognize how costly imperial designs can be

Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first post-Soviet president, is rarely a topic of conversation now. If Russians mention him, it’s probably to recall his excessive drinking or the inflation and poverty that pervaded Russia’s transition to a market economy, rather than to credit him with profound historical insights. It was Yeltsin who recognized the monumental costs of sustaining the Soviet empire. Only by shedding these costs, by dissolving the empire and establishing a free-market economy, could Russia deliver liberation and prosperity to its people. But, on New Year’s Eve 1999, Yeltsin might have doomed his own vision. The man to whom he handed power that night now seems determined to discard his keenest insight. While Putin may not seek to rebuild the Russian Empire per se, he seems resolved to establish suzerainty over former Soviet states. That is a highly costly proposition.

