Most people aren’t anxious about artificial intelligence
AI anxiety is like ‘climate anxiety’. It’s the anxiety of innately anxious folks that’s been given a name
AI anxiety is like ‘climate anxiety’. It’s the anxiety of innately anxious folks that’s been given a name
You may have heard that we have been spooked by recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI). If a piece of software can perform a number of tasks better than humans, in almost no time, without whining, and cheaper, what will become of us? We have been told that the bleakness of our future has made us “anxious". But the fact is even though we acknowledge the advances in AI, a majority of us are not anxious. We are simply not that type.