Most people aren’t anxious about artificial intelligence

People who do not have anxieties are under-represented in the media, both the old and the new. They make up most of the world in numbers, but very little in the way of emotional influence. The most powerful transmitters of ideas, whether they are writers or “influencers", are driven by their personal anxieties that they wish to give more glorious names. This often makes them interesting and persuasive. Take the fear of rogue AI. A thought experiment of Swedish philosopher Niklas Bostrom, to illustrate the dangers of AI, raises the scenario of a machine programmed to maximize the production of paper-clips. Bostrom’s paper-clip maximizer would create new technologies to consume all resources on earth to make as many paper-clips as possible. It would also destroy all humans because they might switch it off, interfering with paper-clip production.