Opinion | Movie-making may gain efficiency but lose intimacy

Checkmate. This is not just what covid-19 has done to the world of filmmaking. It is also the name of a virtual reality short film that we at Whistling Woods were supposed to shoot on 17 and 18 March. After weeks of planning, scripting, numerous visits to hotel rooms and bars to identify the right one, storyboarding, detailed blocking, and rehearsals with the actors, we had to postpone it just three days before we were to roll. And like ours, hundreds of other shoots were check-mated by the pandemic.

Every major global catastrophe causes change. Some are superficial and temporary, while others, mostly the ones that yield unexpected benefits, become permanent. The emergence of urban terrorism gave our cinema halls metal detectors at entrances and “Look under your seat" message inside. Over the years, the entry checks have remained, but people are no longer asked to look under their seats.

Similarly, as filmmaking tries to resume after the “unlocking" of shoots, we will have changes that are both temporary and permanent. Some measures have already been spoken of by producers’ associations, like the usage of masks and face shields, set and location sanitization, and daily symptoms check for cast and crew, all of which are important for everyone’s health and safety. The additional cost of production notwithstanding, these safety protocols will be followed, albeit temporarily, until we all have herd immunity or the discovery of a vaccine or cure.

Another change that will surely happen, at least in the near future, is that everybody being taken aboard as part of the crew or cast for a film will be asked, “Are you a covid survivor?" The more survivors there are, the safer close-proximity interactions may be during the filmmaking process. As India’s recovery rate continues on its current growth trend and herd immunity builds up, the number of survivors on each film crew will only increase. Over the next few months, on a like-for-like basis, a covid survivor might actually find favour for employment over someone who isn’t one, especially for long outdoor location or destination shoots that demand continuity.

The other key question that will be asked is: “Is this/he/she absolutely necessary?" It will be asked in the context of each location, scene, shot and person being hired. Honestly, this question should always have been asked. However, since detailed pre-production planning has become common in our film industry only recently, and our labour costs on production are relatively low, strict scrutiny of “need" took a back seat to redundancy, convenience and sometimes to ego. Hence, a “small" Indian film typically has 70-100 people and a “large" one has 200-300 people on set. This is between two and five times what you would see on a comparable set in the US or Europe. Now, with personnel density on set becoming a factor, we will start to see our crews becoming leaner, with only those absolutely essential remaining and the discretionary lot being dropped, or significantly reduced. This will lead to some unexpected efficiencies that will also help film producers balance out the additional cost they need to bear for all the covid-related safety measures. Perhaps, the entourage of some of our “stars" will reduce too.

Now, if we are in a situation where the answer to the “need" question is a “yes" and the survivor question is a “no", then we will probably start seeing good old-fashioned Indian jugaad come into the picture to “manage" the making of a film. Under this form of management, intimate close-contact scenes between actors may be the first unfortunate casualty. We may not see too many scenes of a son dying in his mother’s arms, gasping for breath, a la Yash Chopra’s 1975 blockbuster Deewar, for instance, and we will definitely see a reduction in lip-locks as well, unless both actors are covid survivors. On this front, I sincerely hope we do not revert to scenes of the 1970s, where instead of lip-locks, we had a couple of flowers going at each other. Rather, I’m hoping for an increased use of clever cheat techniques, with camera angles, body doubles and special visual effects being deployed to create such scenes without actually needing to shoot them as intimately.

So, 18-24 months from now, possibly all the things done to ensure covid safety will no longer be needed, but those that have made Indian filmmaking more efficient will have become permanent. Hopefully.

As for our production of Checkmate, after shoots are permitted again and the chosen hotel location allows it, since there are quite a few intimate shots in the film, we will need to ensure that the lead actors are either covid survivors or corona negative. And so are the people who are likely to interact closely with them. Of course, that is in addition to masks and face-shields for all. Thankfully, as 360 VR is a frameless shooting medium, and hence it is almost impossible to hide the crew on set, we were anyway planning to limit the number of non-acting crew members. So, we may not really need to ask ourselves the “need" question. But trust me, we still will.

Chaitanya Chinchlikar is vice-president at Whistling Woods International

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via