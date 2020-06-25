Opinion | Movie-making may gain efficiency but lose intimacy

The other key question that will be asked is: “Is this/he/she absolutely necessary?" It will be asked in the context of each location, scene, shot and person being hired. Honestly, this question should always have been asked. However, since detailed pre-production planning has become common in our film industry only recently, and our labour costs on production are relatively low, strict scrutiny of “need" took a back seat to redundancy, convenience and sometimes to ego. Hence, a “small" Indian film typically has 70-100 people and a “large" one has 200-300 people on set. This is between two and five times what you would see on a comparable set in the US or Europe. Now, with personnel density on set becoming a factor, we will start to see our crews becoming leaner, with only those absolutely essential remaining and the discretionary lot being dropped, or significantly reduced. This will lead to some unexpected efficiencies that will also help film producers balance out the additional cost they need to bear for all the covid-related safety measures. Perhaps, the entourage of some of our “stars" will reduce too.