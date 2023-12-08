MPC alters tone, embracing growth optimism for FY24

Additionally, we don’t expect a sustained turnaround in exports in the near term. The surge in merchandise export growth print in October was largely driven by the shift in the holiday calendar in 2023 versus 2022, and thus, should be interpreted with caution and not extrapolated. In fact, this holiday effect obfuscates year-on-year (y-o-y) comparisons in October and November for most high frequency indicators, making it more meaningful to look at average yoy growth performance for these months. On inflation, the MPC expects a pick-up in consumer price index (CPI) inflation in November-December owing to an unfavourable base and food prices uncertainty, in line with our expectations. It has kept CPI inflation projections for Q3 and Q4 unchanged at 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively, thereby maintaining its FY24 estimate at 5.4%. Thereafter, MPC expects CPI inflation to come in at 5.2% in Q1 FY25, see a base-led cooling to 4% in Q2 and rise to 4.7% in Q3 FY25.