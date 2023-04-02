MPC likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps to quell inflation4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:20 AM IST
As yet, central banks cannot afford to take their eyes off the inflation ball
The forthcoming review meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to be a particularly difficult one in terms of calibrating policy actions, given the high uncertainty associated with the global economy and policy responses. On balance, we expect the MPC to opt for a 25 basis points (one basis point is a hundredth of one percent) repo rate hike from the present 6.5%. The reasons are as follows.
