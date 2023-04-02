MPC likely to hike repo rate by 25 bps to quell inflation

Given this balance between inflation, growth and risk of financial sector instability, a 25-bps repo rate hike is probably the likely outcome, with some MPC members continuing to vote for a pause. A smaller, non-conventional increase also remains a possibility, although the signalling benefits of this are weak. One benefit of G-10 central banks approaching their peak rates is that global financial conditions will ease further, reducing depreciation pressures on the rupee, thereby attenuating the need to embed a currency defence component in the interest rate. If an inflection point in India’s current interest rate cycle is judged approaching, the forward guidance of policy, too, is likely to change. The MPC is unlikely to retain its stance “focused on removal of accommodation" and, instead, become more flexible and data-dependent. It is unlikely that the stance will shift straightaway to “neutral", given that even an expected peak repo rate at 6.75% might be insufficiently restrictive to steadily guide CPI inflation down to the target of 4% over, say, the next two years. Other than the MPC’s rate actions, RBI’s management of system liquidity, which is likely to become structurally zero, or even deficit sometime in FY24, will play a significant role in guiding market interest rates and, hence, transmission of cost of funds for borrowers.