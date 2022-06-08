MPC should raise repo rate to at least 6% before pausing4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 01:15 AM IST
- I think the headline inflation will be in the seven handle right through 2022
A rate hike in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is a foregone conclusion after a surprise inter-meeting hike in May. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor also characterised a June rate hike as a ‘no-brainer’. As such, the focus will be on the quantum of the hike, RBI’s fresh inflation estimates and accompanying commentary. Inflation estimates and MPC commentary may provide some clues on when the MPC will pause rate hikes.