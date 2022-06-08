A rate hike in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is a foregone conclusion after a surprise inter-meeting hike in May. Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor also characterised a June rate hike as a ‘no-brainer’. As such, the focus will be on the quantum of the hike, RBI’s fresh inflation estimates and accompanying commentary. Inflation estimates and MPC commentary may provide some clues on when the MPC will pause rate hikes.

After having hiked rates by 40 basis points between meetings and flagging off the urgency to reverse the pandemic measures, it stands to reason that the MPC will hike the repo rate by at least 40 bps in June. But a larger quantum of hike is warranted for the following reasons.

April inflation surprised already high consensus estimates, global oil prices continue to stay high and well above RBI’s $100 a barrel assumption, besides high frequency activity indicators show resilience. On the flipside, the recent fuel excise duty cuts and reduction in fuel prices may argue for a lower quantum of rate hike.

However, these duty cuts only reversed the price hikes carried out previously and the sword of high global prices is still hanging over domestic pump prices. Accordingly, I think the MPC will be well advised to hike repo rate by 50 bps.

The RBI estimated FY23 inflation to average 5.7% in its April policy, but that has been overtaken by subsequent data. My own inflation estimate is about 7%, and I think headline inflation will be in the seven handle right through 2022. To be sure that is also based on assumptions of higher food prices which is in tune with global trends. However, RBI may choose to take a more benign view of food prices and, thus, project average FY23 inflation around 6.5%.

While it is high enough to warrant continued rate hikes, what will throw light on the quantum of total rate hikes is the FY24 inflation projections. Normally, RBI does not give out two-year ahead projections, but it could conceivably provide Q1FY24 inflation projection and use that to guide future rate expectations. If I were to hazard a guess, I would expect that estimate to be in the five handle.

Such an estimate, along with further commentary on reversing pandemic rate cuts or reverting to pre-pandemic settings, would further encourage speculation that the MPC would pause rate hikes when repo rate is in the vicinity of 5.15%. I think that should be avoided for two reasons.

For one, should market expectations converge towards a halt in rate hike at repo ~5.15% but if inflation data surprises adversely then RBI and the MPC will again have to surprise the markets. That would lead to more volatility and cause the markets to be suspicious about forward guidance.

Second, related to above, a repo rate of 5.15% is low and not enough to curb inflation expectations. Overnight rates are trading around 20-30 bps below the repo rate and so a 5.15% repo rate would imply a sub-5% overnight rate. That would still mean negative policy rates even if inflation were to fall to 5% by next year and such a policy setting will still be construed as accommodative. Based on the comments in past minutes, we know the MPC wants to ensure a positive real policy rate ex ante, that is, the de fact definition of withdrawal of accommodation.

Furthermore, MPC members also want to move real repo rate close to the neutral or equilibrium real interest rate (NRIR). While it is difficult to pin down NRIR for India, at the minimum it will be higher than 0.4%, which is assessed as the NRIR for US by the Federal Reserve.

Past research has also estimated that India’s NRIR is north of 1% even if it may be lower than 2%. Thus, assuming that FY24 inflation is in the 5-5.5% range, repo rate should be in the 6-6.5% range to ensure a neutral policy setting and to curb inflation expectations, and second round effects of multiple supply shocks that have hit India. In short, halting rate hikes before repo rate hits 6% will be a policy mistake in my view.

Among other steps, I do not expect any further action on liquidity, as the recent cash reserve ratio (CRR) hike should be allowed to transmit. At the same time, RBI should also not encourage market speculation about open market operation (OMO) purchases as that would be counterproductive to its anti-inflation message.

The author is head of fixed income research, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.