MPC to signal the start of policy normalization in Feb

In October, the MPC had expectedly voted unanimously to maintain the policy repo rate at 4%. Amid one dissenting vote, it had decided to continue the accommodative stance for as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of covid on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. As we had anticipated, the RBI had maintained the reverse repo rate at 3.35%, while continuing to gradually normalize liquidity.