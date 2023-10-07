MS Swaminathan, a true champion of farmers and sustainable agriculture, PM Modi writes
MS Swaminathan was a true kisan vaigyanik, a farmers’ scientist. In his heart there was a farmer
A few days ago, we lost professor M.S. Swaminathan. Our nation lost a visionary who revolutionized agricultural science, a stalwart whose contribution to India will always be etched in golden letters. Swaminathan loved India and wanted our nation, and our farmers in particular, to lead a life of prosperity. Academically brilliant, he could have chosen any career but he was so impacted by the Bengal famine of 1943 that he was clear that if there is one thing he would do, it would be to study agriculture.