Much needs fixing by the Centennial of independence

Our total population was 340 million at the time of Independence; it is currently 1.38 billion. We’ll overtake China as the world’s most populous nation soon. Overpopulation is frequently seen as a bad thing, but India has done great work in transforming its demography into a skilled workforce. This is how, in 75 years, our GDP expanded from ₹2.7 trillion to ₹147.36 trillion. India’s contribution to global GDP climbed from 3% to 7.2%. We were originally viewed by the West as a nation of illiterates, tribals, and snake charmers. Literacy is at roughly 78% today, India has the greatest percentage of graduates worldwide. Winston Churchill, erstwhile prime minister of UK, once said during a debate over the Indian Independence Bill: “If Independence is granted to India, power will go to the hands of rascals, rogues, freebooters; all Indian leaders will be of low calibre and men of straw. They will have sweet tongues and silly hearts. They will fight among themselves for power and India will be lost in political squabbles."

