Much needs to be done to bolster our defences
Some 7,000 Indian soldiers and officers were either killed or captured in war
Just 10 days before the 60th anniversary of the India-China war, General Manoj Kumar Pandey, Indian Army chief, said in a dialogue, “If I have to describe it in a single sentence, I will say that the situation is stable but unpredictable." It is obvious that despite the flourishing business and trade ties between the two nations, the border animosity with China is still going on. This enmity reminds us of the sacrifices of our jawans.