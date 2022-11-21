Much needs to be done to bolster our defences

Let us look at two major occurrences from the last nine years, as examples. The first is China’s encroachment near Raki Nala in Dipsang in May 2013. New Delhi was successful in getting the People’s Liberation Army to withdraw within a month through diplomatic means. Neither side fired a single round. China committed its next huge assault in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh in 2020. This time, the two sides engaged in a brutal battle. On the fateful evening of 15 June, 20 jawans were slain, including Commanding Officer Santosh Babu. China, as is customary, did not provide any details about its casualties. Though four soldiers were confirmed dead by its newspaper Global Times, Indian intelligence sources claim that number to be significantly higher.