Much to be proud of, but we need to change our ways

Events of the last few weeks have proven that India has much to be proud of. What does the fact that the world’s top leaders have been arriving in New Delhi since the Russia-Ukraine war show? The entire world is looking to us with hope. This is the first time that Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar has been seen publicly using some harsh words against the European Union, the UK and the US. India is unquestionably becoming a strong country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The tone of the US, which was previously groaning and bullying, has shifted. The adoring language used by the Prime Minister of the UK in New Delhi is quite different from previous occasions. Only in April did the top leaders of the three countries return after circumambulating New Delhi.

