Musk’s Twitter buyout bid and the future of internet platforms

Musk’s offer represented a 20% takeover premium over the current market price of Twitter. In fact, the offer was 54% over what its shares had been trading at before Musk started earlier this year to corner a large portion of its equity. He now owns more than 9% of its stock, and his offer is to buy 100% of it and take it private. He is himself an ardent user and has more than 80 million followers on the platform. He claims to be a “free speech absolutist". One of the plausible reasons for him to turn it into a privately-held firm away from the public market’s glare is to allow all comers an unrestricted soapbox on the platform. There is speculation that he might allow Trump back on what used to be the former US president’s favourite soapbox. Trump was banned for life some time ago.

