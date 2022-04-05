Elon Musk, the 50-year-old South Africa-born American entrepreneur best known for Tesla Inc, SpaceX and his tweets, has bought a $3 billion stake in Twitter Inc, the company which runs the world’s top micro-blog platform. He is also the world’s richest person. And when you are that rich, you can toss billions around like poker chips.

This purchase may be just another piece of performance art by Musk, who has alternately endorsed and pooh-poohed Bitcoin to great effect. He has also taken to Twitter to hype altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, while simultaneously warning his online followers: “Don’t bet the farm on crypto!"

“True value is building products and providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form," he cautioned, which may be easy advice to hand out to others when your net worth is $273 billion, your electric vehicle (EV) company is surging and you can shoot your own rockets into space.

So maybe we should take Musk’s Twitter investment as more of the same from a guy who has pondered the meaning of life while sipping whisky and smoking weed during a podcast and once mysteriously claimed he had “funding secured" to take Tesla private. But I suspect there’s something more serious that informed Musk’s decision to invest in Twitter, even if he is often seen to revel in buffoonery: Maybe he wants to bring Twitter to heel.

Consider the poll he conducted (on Twitter, of course) some days ago. “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy," he tweeted. “Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" More than two million users of the platform responded to Musk’s question, with 70.4% of them voting ‘no’.

A day later, Musk, who fashions himself a “free speech absolutist", was on the social media platform again: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" This time, he didn’t bother with a poll, asking: “Is a new platform needed?"

All of this follows Musk’s battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has been monitoring his Twitter posts for a very good reason: They move markets. Musk maintained in a court filing that the SEC’s oversight seems “calculated to chill his exercise" of free speech.

So despite ample room in which to exercise his speech—and aggressively trying to curtail the free speech of some of his critics —Musk evidently feels aggrieved. What’s not clear is why Twitter is his target.

Musk’s Twitter rants and raves have been wide-ranging and unfettered. He once tweeted, then deleted, a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler. He has tweeted transphobic memes. He has slagged a British cave explorer as a “pedo guy." That’s a lot of free speech, and Twitter hasn’t done a lot to curtail it.

One explanation for Musk’s sensitivity might be found in his libertarian leanings. Belated efforts by social media platforms to constrain some of the most virulent forms of political propaganda have raised the hackles of that crowd (along with far-rightists and Trumpistas). Now Musk has at least fired a shot across Twitter’s bow by purchasing 9.2% of its stock—which is also much less expensive than doing the same to Facebook (a 9.2% stake in Meta Inc would have cost him about $58 billion).

Does Musk want to take over Twitter? I don’t think so. The company’s financials are not great, and running social media companies is rather hard. The car crash that is former President Donald Trump’s social media experiment, Truth Social, should serve as a cautionary tale for Musk.

Does Musk want to name some people to Twitter’s board of directors? Maybe. That would allow him to have some say over its affairs without spending too much time or money.

That’s worrisome, because it’s not ideal to have a free speech absolutist who isn’t absolutely in favour of free speech at the helm of—or even close to—a media company. Musk has already received a nice pop on his Twitter stake. The shares jumped 26% on Monday after his investment was disclosed in a regulatory filing. He’ll stick around longer, of course, and speculation that Twitter may be in play for a takeover will further inflate his holdings.

But Musk probably isn’t in this for the money. He’s in it just to make a point. And he is probably in it to scare Twitter’s management. Somebody who has complained that his free speech is being “chilled" should perhaps be sensitive to nuances. But that would assume the world’s richest man is actually more of a philosopher than an old-style bully.

Timothy L. O’Brien is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

