Mutual Funds and IPOs: Time for a re-think?
Summary
- All fund managers who are chasing racy IPOs need to come clean on where their loyalties lie when it comes to the principles they follow when investing money
In recent days many of you, like me, were perhaps disappointed to see mutual funds come in as anchor investors in what I would call a racy IPO. However, I was even more disappointed when this adventure was rationalised by those that held sway over public opinion. There’s just so much wrong with this whole situation.