Mutual Funds and IPOs: Time for a re-think?

First, does the mutual fund mandate allow the fund manager to invest the retail investors’ money in such stocks? Let’s take the example of the recent racy IPO. If you go through the list of funds that bought the stock as anchor investors, you will find in that list a large cap fund, a small cap fund, and a mid-cap. And this is over and above categories like multicap, special situations, retirement savings among others! It appears that mutual fund mandates are just “fine print" and not really something that stands for anything. How could all these funds be buying into the same racy IPO! I know, I know, the guidelines probably have some wiggle room but I would be horrified if I as a conservative investor in a say large cap fund, found myself as an investor in a 100 P/E IPO small/midcap stock!