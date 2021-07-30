My infinity is bigger than yours

Though as soon as you mention size, you wonder—are there smaller ones? Bigger ones? Cantor puzzled over that, and concluded that countable infinities were the smallest possible infinity. He used the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, Aleph, or À to label them: Aleph-0, or Aleph-nought. Then he asked two questions: one, are there infinities that seem larger but are actually countable, meaning they too are Aleph-nought infinities? Two, what does a “larger" infinity look like?