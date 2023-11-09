My top Diwali un-picks

Well, it’s that time of the year when all investing wisdom accumulated over generations is compressed in five bullet points and dished out to you as the ultimate investment advice. And this year, I am joining in.

But instead of telling you what you can do to become super wealthy, I am going to share my top un-picks this Diwali. That is, I am going to share key ideas/habits that are probably going to play spoilsport in your quest to achieve your financial goals. And hence you should stop doing them.

So, without much ado, here goes. Please note, though not in bullets, it’s still five points. And why not?! I want to be sure I blend well into the investing festivities!

First, I recommend that you stop this infatuation with “new". Here I am referring to new public issues (IPOs), new mutual scheme offerings, global investing, portfolio management services (PMS), Alternatives (AIFs), et al. The reason I say this is not because these are bad, it’s just that in most cases where I have seen investors diversify into these “new" options, they do it for the wrong reason. And often end up with poor results.

In my view, for a majority of investors, when it comes to the stock markets, a combination of direct stocks and mutual funds should suffice. I hasten to add that even this is not easy to execute, but with hard work and right guidance, you can get this right.

But when it comes to the “new", or should I say exotic, it requires a whole new level of understanding and risk-taking capacity. If you have that, and the resources to track all these additional opportunities, go right ahead. If not, steer clear. Just stick to the plain vanilla investing of direct stocks and mutual funds and you will do just fine.

Second, I recommend that you stop this infatuation with SIPs (systematic investment plans). As I have shared before, increasingly SIPs are just mis-sold products. Don’t get me wrong, they could be great at creating long term wealth. But the way they are pushed with little understanding is just not right. So, this Diwali, look at all the SIPs that you are investing your hard-earned money in and ask yourself:

Does the fund fit well into my financial plan/asset allocation?

Am I investing in the right fund? Remember, SIPs are not funds. They are a means to investing in a fund. So, you still need to select the best fund for your allocation.

Am I investing a lot of money at the top of market? If yes, you should have a chat with your investment advisor right now!

Third, its high time you stop this infatuation with finfluencers, which is largely a post 2020 creation, at least in the Indian context. But first, my understanding of who a finfluencer is. Finfluencers are untested and unproven entities on social media who got mostly lucky in the 2020 market rally, and now show to the world how to pick the right stocks, run your life, and perhaps even land a rocket on Mars! Note, other than some social media clips, there’s no proof out there on how genuine their claims are. Or how deep rooted are the ideas they pontificate. Given them another 15 years before you treat their word as gospel.

On the flipside of these recent geniuses are the real gurus like Warren Buffett. It is from them you should learn. They are tried and tested over decades to not just help you become a better investor but a better human being.

Fourth, stop this infatuation with trading. Now I know some, perhaps you too, swear by trading. Well, if it works for you, great. But we both know the stats. Over 90% of people lose money trading. So, if you are not in the 10%, stop trading.

India has become the gambling capital of the world when it comes to futures and options. And just like with SIPs, everyone is excited about this achievement. Well, it’s a pyrrhic victory. At worst, it’s a disaster, the terrible effects of which will continue to be felt for a long, long time.

Finally, stop this infatuation with aiming to earn the highest possible return. This infatuation, which gets you to focus on some abstract high number, is an invitation to make all sorts of errors. You forget who you are (personality wise), what your goals are, how much money you have et cetera. It encourages you to go out to find any investment opportunity that can help you achieve your goal. This is why often people who cannot take stress, start to trade. Or those, who should have kept money in an FD, suddenly chase options.

Your goal should be to optimise your return expectations based on various parameters as mentioned before. Most of all to your needs. The moment you do that, you will no longer be the person at the cocktail party asking for a tip. Instead, you will be the person who everyone comes to long after the cocktail party i.e., when the impacts of all those tips have been painfully felt.

So, that’s my Diwali un-picks list. I would love to hear your thoughts on this.

Write to me at contramoneyindia@gmail.com. And when you do, also share with me your Diwali picks as well. Not stock tips, life tips that have made you happier, calmer and just a better version of yourself.

Happy Diwali to you.

Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.

You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.