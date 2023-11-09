My top Diwali un-picks

Third, its high time you stop this infatuation with finfluencers, which is largely a post 2020 creation, at least in the Indian context. But first, my understanding of who a finfluencer is. Finfluencers are untested and unproven entities on social media who got mostly lucky in the 2020 market rally, and now show to the world how to pick the right stocks, run your life, and perhaps even land a rocket on Mars! Note, other than some social media clips, there’s no proof out there on how genuine their claims are. Or how deep rooted are the ideas they pontificate. Given them another 15 years before you treat their word as gospel.