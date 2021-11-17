Myntra moves from strength to strength despite churn at the top

Online fashion marketplace Myntra has been in the news for multiple reasons. Following the resignation of its chief executive officer (CEO) Amar Nagaram, the company’s top leadership saw further attrition with its chief financial officer Ramesh Bafna and chief marketing officer Harish Narayanan quitting this month. However, the churn notwithstanding, it was business as usual with the fashion retailer announcing that it was on-boarding UK apparel brand Missguided and that it was also entering the luxury segment with the launch of Myntra Luxe on the app.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}