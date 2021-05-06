Myopia and behavioural biases have led us to sorrow

How did we get here? About a year ago, when the US, UK, Italy and Spain were seeing thousands of new cases of covid overburden their health infrastructure, India was doing much better. Those of us who had witnessed the situation in the US, especially the worst-affected areas such as New York and New Jersey, prayed that this wouldn’t happen in India. We knew that if the situation were half as bad in India, the consequences would be fatal, and Indian doctors were predicting as much. Thankfully, while we may not have done well economically, from an epidemiological viewpoint, we were able to avert disaster during the first wave of infections last year. We implemented what was possibly the strictest lockdown in the world, had low casualties, and the world praised India for its pandemic management. The same people and their leaders who got the credit for this are also responsible for the current situation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}