Nano to Air India: What sets India’s swag apart now

What was the big deal in exploding a bomb, that too one we did not invent? In fact, what I saw in the rejoicing of the Pokhran tests was a deep sense of cultural inferiority of some Indians who had migrated to the West; they were the ones who were the most ecstatic. I was unmoved by “India shining" because in my 20s, India was not shining for me, nor did it for the millions who conveyed this message at voting booths. I was unaffected by bull runs in markets because no one could convince me then that markets were not rigged. In any case, the prosperity of market gamblers only made rents and real estate expensive for the rest of us in Mumbai, and vegetarian restaurants unbearably noisy.