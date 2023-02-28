‘Nari shakti’ offers G20 nations a women’s empowerment model

Women entrepreneurs are not far behind. In India, women are estimated to own and run over 12 million micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units. Women-led enterprises account for more than 20% of proprietary MSME units. Evidence supports the observation that increased internet and mobile penetration has led to a substantial scale-up in female entrepreneurship in the country. With agribusinesses included in the count, India has more women-owned enterprises than many other countries. Women are also dominating grassroots-level enterprises. For example, 80% of Khadi Village Industries’ 490,000 artisans are women. SHGs have become a favoured model to help women at the grassroots level through government programmes and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}