A verdict against the mismatch in words and deeds
Summary
- AAP offered 43 tickets to sitting MLAs. But 28 were defeated. Kejriwal himself, his deputy Manish Sisodia and many other party heavyweights were defeated. It’s clear that now AAP will face an existential struggle.
In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal had come to the Dainik Hindustan office and told a senior colleague that the newspaper’s coverage of the Lokpal Movement, which was of “critical importance", was lukewarm. He expressed a desire to interact with our editorial staff and hold elaborate consultations on Lokpal, corruption, and the right to information. Those were the days in Kejriwal’s public journey when he was an activist. He has come a long way since.