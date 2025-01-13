Opinion
National parties shoot for gold in battle for Delhi
Summary
- Key issues related to the well-being of people are lost in the vicious contest
Why is there such a hoopla around the Delhi assembly election scheduled to be held in February? The answer is clear: Delhi assembly elections are unique as they have become a prestige match for three national parties.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more