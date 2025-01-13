National parties shoot for gold in battle for Delhi

Is the Congress ready for it? Initial reports don’t enthuse their supporters. Till now Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge haven’t addressed even one public meeting in Delhi. Rahul will be addressing his first public rally today. Isn’t it a tad late for the party to cover lost ground, while their opponent Kejriwal and his associates have been campaigning for weeks? Will the Congress pay for their lackadaisical approach in Delhi, too? Experts say Kejriwal will find it hard to form a government on his own if Congress wins a little over 10% of the votes. But will the Congress be able to pull it off?