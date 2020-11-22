Nations are hurting themselves in their big fight with Big Tech

The right tools to deal with the political challenge posed by trans-national technology platforms—“Big Tech" in short—are yet to be made, so governments are using the ones they have. Democracies are trying to fit the problem into an anti-trust frame. Lawmakers in the US are examining whether they should regulate Big Tech or simply break these firms up, as they did with AT&T in the 1980s. They want to break up platforms citing the phone company analogy, but at the same time treat them as publishers for the content they carry. The European Union, always trigger-happy on the antitrust front, is likely to embrace ex ante competition regulations. In India, politicians are throwing many of our abundant laws and regulations at Big Tech even as they think up new ones. Taking a page out of the playbook of their American counterparts, our legislators are trying to haul up tech company executives to testify before them. Everyone is grappling for answers. The paradox all democracies face is that it is impossible to check platform power without cutting into free speech and economic freedom that the former seek to protect and the latter actually provide.