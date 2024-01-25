Navigating Growth: Maharashtra’s Ascent at the world economic forum
Maharashtra's chief minister, Eknath Shinde, reflects on the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, highlighting the importance of trust and collaboration in rebuilding and shaping a prosperous future.
The hectic days at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have left me both invigorated and reflective. As chief minister of Maharashtra, representing the aspirations of millions, I embarked on this journey not just as a diplomatic mission but also as a commitment to our state’s future.